As early voting numbers roll in, incumbents in Coryell County are leading early, but if trends continue, at least one of the races may go to a runoff.
In the race for county judge, incumbent Judge Roger Miller is leading with 1,530 votes, or 56.92%. The votes include early voting and absentee returns. If the trends continue and Miller finishes with more than 50% after the election day results come in, he would win the primary outright, which would effectively seal his reelection since there are no Democratic challengers in the county.
In the judge race, former Coryell County Republican Party Chairman Jack Barcroft has received the second-most number of votes, with 573, or 21.32%. Former corrections officer Celia Sellers is third with 367 votes, or 13.65%. Copperas Cove resident Joey Acfalle is fourth, having pulled in a total of 218 votes for 8.11%.
In the race for Coryell County Commissioner Precinct 4, incumbent Ray Ashby Jr. leads with 283 votes, which equates to 41.68%. Close behind Ashby are Jonesboro ISD board president Keith Taylor with 218 votes, or 32.11%, and former Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz with 178 votes, or 26.22%.
If no candidate gets more than 50% of the votes, the race will go to a runoff on May 24.
Early voters in Precinct 2 appeared to be leaning toward Scott Weddle to succeed Daren Moore, who is not seeking reelection. Weddle has 368 votes, or 62.59% of the votes, compared to Gatesville Fire Chief Billy Vaden who has 220 votes, or 37.41%.
