The two incumbents on the school board for the Killeen Independent School District have retained their seats and will serve another three years serving the school district.
Brett Williams and Marvin Rainwater will hold Place 5 and Place 4 respectively after winning their elections Tuesday.
Rainwater has served on the board since 2014 and Williams has served since 2018.
Both candidates spoke on winning reelection and their campaigns over recent months during phone interviews on Wednesday.
“For me it’s a new feeling and my faith is very important to me, so I am blessed to be sitting here talking to you today,” Williams said. “It was different being out there talking to people. Being from Killeen since I was around 3 or 4 years old, I think there is a lot of facial recognition. Just getting out there talking to folks, that’s what it comes down to.”
Rainwater said he didn’t do anything special on the campaign.
“In terms of the campaign, I put out a few signs and I really tried to focus on Harker Heights and I met with as many people as I felt comfortable with,” Rainwater said.
He added that he spoke with a lot of people he knew and that word of mouth traveled to likely win him some votes.
As far as the length of the campaign, considering it was delayed from May and carried from February to November, the two candidates said it affected them differently.
“I don’t think it was negative. It got more people engaged and it probably helped me get my feet under me. I know it helped me because it helped me get comfortable,” Williams said.
Rainwater expressed how tiring the lengthy campaign was.
“I don’t think it was negative, it was just exhausting. I had to figure out what am I gonna do with the resources I have,” he said.
After discussing the campaign, both candidates went into their plans for the district and the board of trustees for the next three years.
Both candidates are concerned about student performance but they are looking at it in different ways.
“Academic performance is important to me. Your academic scores can go up and it can be deceptive with one group pulling up those that are still struggling,” Williams said. He added that he wants the district to look at demographics and data to try and find out which groups of students are struggling in testing so they can be targeted for improvement and improved test results are not false hope.
“I’m not totally impressed with our African American performance, and if we can get that group going our total results would look better,” he said.
Rainwater focused his academic performance on the district better utilizing all of the technology at its disposal to improve the learning of students.
“I want to make sure we do everything we do for the classroom teacher to educate the kids,” Rainwater said. “We have not taken advantage of the additional resources like we should.”
A big issue surrounding the school district in recent years has been its use of tax bonds to build new schools.
The district had a new bond planned for the ballot in May that was removed from the ballot when the election was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bond would have cost local residents $265 million in taxes in future years.
Both candidates said it would likely be a while before they would support another bond on taxpayers.
“As we stand here today I would not support a bond today,” Williams said. “I don’t advocate for a bond steering committee. I don’t want to steer citizens to do anything. I want to give the community all of the facts and make sure that it won’t hurt our community.”
Rainwater was quick and adamant against a bond at this time.
“We’ll see in the future. How can you throw a bond issue out there when people are trying to feed their families? It would be well down the road,” Rainwater said.
Currently, the KISD board does not respond or react in any way to residents when they speak at a public forum during a board meeting.
Both candidates said they want more interaction with residents and Williams said a policy change to public forum could be needed.
“I just think it’s important that as a board, we hear from the community and then hear the response from my fellow board members to possibly spark an idea in my head and construct conversation. It does no good to have a time limit that limits the quality of the discussion from the public,” Williams said.
Rainwater has a different opinion on public forum but wants to find a way to discuss with the community more.
“I don’t think public forum is a time to engage with the public, but I would like for us as a board to find a way to discuss with the public,” Rainwater said. However, he added that the board members responding in short and saying that they hear the concern and will work on it could be a good addition to public forum.
Both Rainwater and Williams will be on the board for at least the next three years and will be looking to implement some of the changes that have been mentioned after residents chose them to represent the school district once again.
The first board meeting with Williams and Rainwater back will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the district’s administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
