Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 12:26 a.m. Sunday in the area of North Park Street and West Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Schwald Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Violation of magistrate’s order was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Rainforest Lane.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 8:05 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Cambridge Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Bryce Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:33 p.m. Sunday in the area of Industrial Boulevard and South Fort Hood Street.
Disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise in a public place was reported at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Searcy Drive.
City warrant arrest was reported at 10:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Elms Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Viewcrest Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Parking violation was reported at 1:05 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Montell Street.
Found property was reported at 4:10 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Second Street.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:26 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Indecency with a child was reported at 7:42 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 9:28 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Tiffany Drive.
An animal bite was reported at 11:19 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Halter Drive.
A theft was reported at 1:51 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Summers Road.
Fraudulent use or identifying information was reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Merle Drive.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 2:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
An arrest for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, theft with previous, failure to identify was reported at 3:20 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespass of a habitation was reported at 4:58 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
An accident was reported at 5:04 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:42 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A welfare check was reported at 10:56 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
Found property was reported at 1:04 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for multiple warrants, possession of controlled substance, agency assist, bond forfeiture, failure to appear, theft was reported at 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the 80 block of Cove Terrace.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, failure to identify was reported at 4:53 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Parking violation was reported at 9:19 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Mesquite Circle.
Display of fictitous motor vehicle registration was reported at 9:56 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North 23rd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A sexual assault of a child was reported at 1:41 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:14 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
A welfare check was reported at 3:03 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 4:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 4:34 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Pecan Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:34 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Highway Avenue and South 13th Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 7:57 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A sexual assault was reported at 11:06 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for assault, intent to injure to a child, bodily injury to a child, criminal mischief was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
A welfare check was reported at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:29 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Oak Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief, assault by threat was reported at 12:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South 19th Street.
An assault, family violence, interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 4:02 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Highway 190 Bypass.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Cathie Circle.
An arrest for failure to identify was reported at 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North First Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
An arrest for assault of a family member was reported at 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
A suicide was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Avenue D.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for theft of property was reported at 2:42 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 4:08 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Tundra Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:09 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
Forgery, credit card abuse was reported at 11:32 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of End O’ Trail.
Theft of property was reported at 12:16 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Evading detention with a vehicle was reported at 7:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Rosewood Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 4:14 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A lost property report was taken at 2:35 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Ramblewood Drive.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:33 a.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
An assault was reported at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Park Street.
Lost property was reported at 5:11 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
A theft was reported at 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:37 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:05 p.m. Sunday near South Western Street and East Fourth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
