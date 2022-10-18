Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at midnight Monday in the 3400 block of Regency Court.
Possession of marijuana was reported at midnight Monday in the area of Botanical Drive and West Jasper Drive.
A theft was reported at 1:20 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 6:17 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:06 a.m. Monday in the area of Collins Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Suspected stolen property was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Jack Barnes Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:58 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Nortis Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:13 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Lake Belton Avenue.
A theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A theft was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:23 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Cantabrian Drive and Granada Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:07 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
A welfare check was reported at 8:34 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A runaway return was reported at 8:43 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:57 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:16 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal mischief/interruption of public services was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
Duty on striking highway/landscape was reported at 11:59 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Jake Drive.
Indecency with a child was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:26 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Obstruction or retaliation was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Marston Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:49 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Farm to Market Road 2657 and West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for theft was reported at 6:32 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for driving with invalid license, previous convictions without insurance was reported at 9:05 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:01 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Lost property was reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:41 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:48 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 4:36 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 5:51 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:05 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for driving with invalid license, previous convictions was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Second Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
