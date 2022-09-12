Area police reports indicate:
killeen
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at midnight Sunday in the area of Inspiration Drive and Heredity Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:39 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a building, forced entry was reported at 1:21 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Winchester Drive.
A city warrant served for other agency was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Deadly conduct discharging firearm was reported at 2:38 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:59 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Denise Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:49 a.m. Sunday in the area of Zinnia Court and Zinnia Drive.
An assault was reported at 11:49 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 12:29 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of 12th Street.
Theft was reported at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:43 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:46 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of 40th Street.
copperas cove
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:23 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Resisting arrest, search or transport, evading arrest or detention was reported at 2:14 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Mueller Street.
Indecency with a child was reported at 8:40 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for continuous violence against family members was reported at 8:42 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
Indecency with a child, sexual contact was reported at 9:28 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:06 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue.
A theft was reported at 11:53 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:42 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 4:29 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Forgery of a financial instrument, agency assist was reported at 4:57 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Big Divide Road.
An arrest for tampering with a government record in order to defraud or harm, failure to identify was reported at 6:19 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, agency assist, affidavit of surety to release for possession of a controlled substance, another agency assist for no animal vaccination was reported at 6:19 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest for no drivers license, outstanding warrants, speeding was reported at 11:29 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, outstanding warrants for speeding was reported at 1:16 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Avenue B.
Duty on striking fixture or highway landscape was reported at 8:04 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:12 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 1:56 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:37 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Jacob Street and Big Divide Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:02 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:51 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Constitution Drive and East Business Highway 190.
An assault, family violence was reported at 7:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Leonhard Street.
Theft was reported at 8:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 8:13 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:22 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for resisting arrest, evading arrest was reported at 6:43 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Old Copperas Cove Road and Constitution Drive.
Displaying wrong/fictitious license plate, wrong/fictitious insignias was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:54 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An accident was reported at 4:54 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of West Avenue E. and South Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:21 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
Theft was reported at 8:12 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assist arrest for administrative release violator, agency assist for probation violation, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:31 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
harker heights
Found property was reported at 8:16 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for assault of a family member was reported at 5:01 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
An agency assist arrest was reported at 7:56 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:23 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Found firearm was reported at 10:23 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Cardinal Lane.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 12:26 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 4:34 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for public nuisance, no drivers license, speeding, storing refuse was reported at 7:23 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A theft was reported at 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:52 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, failure to appear was reported at 2:43 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for assaulting a peace officer, driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:11 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Scarlet Lane.
Burglary of a building was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Amy Lane and East Kathey Road.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:42 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 3:52 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South College Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:48 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
Lost property was reported at 3:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:38 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
Found property was reported at 6:37 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:52 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:59 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Hackberry Street.
