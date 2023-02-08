Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Narcotics investigation was reported at midnight Tuesday in the area of 18th Street and Attas Avenue.
City warrant for KPD was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 300 block of South 38th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Vermont Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Edgefield Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Fowler Avenue and South Fourth Street.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Second Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for indecency with a child was reported at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft of property was reported at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Theft of property, criminal mischief was reported at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
An order of commitment was reported at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Town Square.
An arrest for debit card abuse against the elderly was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
A theft was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A runaway was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Fairview Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Child endangerment was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Avenue H.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
