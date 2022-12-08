Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1900 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Fort Hood Street.
An assault was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of White Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of White Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Medical Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Vermont Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Parmer Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful possession of firearms by a felon was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Atkinson Avenue.
An assault by threat was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Cinch Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Cinch Drive.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Briar Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
An emergency medical detention was reported at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Debit card abuse, fraudulent use of identifying information, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Garden Avenue.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
An unattended death was reported at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Rose Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An indecent assault was reported at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct, illegal discharge/display of a firearm was reported at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
An accident was reported at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Tyler Drive.
Graffiti was reported at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of High Chaparral Park.
Theft was reported at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Wolfe Road and East Avenue D.
Harassment was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
An arrest for outstanding warrant for open container was reported at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cottonwood Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for other agency was reported at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for parole violation, failure to comply with sex offender annual registry was reported at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
An accident was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
