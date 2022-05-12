Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An arrest for a criminal warrant from another agency was reported at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
An arrest for a criminal warrant from another agency was reported at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
An arrest for a criminal warrant from another agency was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Jefferis Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Unlawful carry of weapons was reported at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Connell Drive and Davis Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Driver cut across private property to make a turn was reported at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An arrest for a criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North Park Street and West B Avenue.
A theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North 38th Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
An assault was reported at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East G Avenue and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
A theft of metal materials was reported at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Assist another agency for affidavit surety to surrender principal, continuous violence against a family member was reported at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Theft of metal materials was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open investigation was reported at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An agency assist was reported at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Joseph Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle in an accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest to assist another agency, verifying incarceration, driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An indecent assault was reported at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for assault causing injury to a family member was reported at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive and South Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of College Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
An accident was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Casbeer Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Chestnut Street.
