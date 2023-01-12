Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Lake Road.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Little Avenue and South 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Abigail Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Hitchrock Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of North 10th Street and East Avenue D.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Moonlight Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Happy Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A forgery was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Alleeta Drive.
An assault was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Ronald Drive.
An assault was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Hinkle Avenue.
Failure to stop and render aid, attended vehicle was reported at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of John David Drive.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape was reported at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Abraham Drive and Bunny Trail.
COPPERAS COVE
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, fraudulent use of identifying information, criminal mischief, credit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Assault on a pregnant person was reported at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Violation of noise ordinance was reported at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
Criminal mischief, impair/interrupt public service was reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Indecency with a child, indecent exposure was reported at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A theft, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North First Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Big Divide Road.
A theft was reported at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault, family violence was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Town Square.
A theft was reported at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forced entry, suicide was reported at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
A runaway was reported at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
Minor in possession of tobacco, possession of marijuana was reported at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
A theft was reported at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Sun Temple Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone was reported at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An assault, family violence was reported at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Tejas Trail.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Nix Road.
An assault was reported at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Second Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Nix Road.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Western Street.
Theft was reported at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Nix Road.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
