Killeen held its second annual Independence Day Extravaganza on Saturday.
The event spanned a few blocks in downtown Killeen, and organizers sectioned off areas for games and activities, food and drink vendors and general merchandise vendors.
Gracing the stage for live entertainment Saturday were rapper/hip hop artist J. Saenz, reggae artist Lady Shacklin, country artist Hayden Baker and Killeen’s own Rose Short, who was a Season 17 finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.”
The night concluded with a 30-minute fireworks display.
