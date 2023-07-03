COPPERAS COVE — Cove Life Church in Copperas Cove started off its third annual Fourth of July Celebration Monday with entertainment, carnival rides, vendors and more.
Trucks and trailers have been working all week to prepare for the two-day event, expanded from the previous year’s single day event.
Monica Parks of Lampasas said she is glad it’s a two-day event.
“Last year, everybody from everywhere tried to get into this park to celebrate the fourth,” Parks said. “This year, I came the day before and it looks like I made the right decision.”
Most vendors started rolling in Monday morning as food trucks, games trailers and bounce houses began to take shape. By 3 p.m. the park was starting to fill in anticipation of hearing Colin Stough, the second runner-up on this year’s “American Idol” TV show.
Organizers have done things a little differently this year. Instead of using the smaller permanent building and stage near the bridge, construction teams brought in a portable metal stage and sound system to the event, held at Copperas Cove City Park. The event was slated to have a drone show after dark on Monday, and concludes Tuesday with more live music and fireworks at night. Guests will want to bring chairs and maybe a blanket or two as there isn’t much in the way of seating.
Parking at the park costs $5 per carload, but otherwise, the event is free to attend.
Seven-year-old Gabbi Price and her sister Gina, 8, enjoy this event every year.
“This year I like the ‘Gator Gobble,’” Gabbi said. “It looks scary, but it’s really fun.” She was referring to the huge bounce house with a gigantic alligator on the roof. There are inflatables of all sizes.
Monday afternoon some slick rides rolled into town for the celebration’s Car Show and Shine event. Although there is no formal judging taking place this year, the rows of motor machines were just as popular. Event organizers say there may be additional cars, trikes, bikes and trucks show up on Tuesday.
Food vendors on Monday were selling pizza, chicken, barbecue, shaved ice and more. For those who want to pick up a commemorative T-shirt or water bottle, there are plenty of vendors to accommodate.
On tap for Tuesday is a 5K walk/run and entertainers like the Christian rock band Sanctus Real and We Are Messengers with Christian artist Jason Crabb and Eddie James.
Independence Day fireworks are planned to start around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Killeen had its Independence Day celebration Saturday in the downtown area. Fort Cavazos celebrated early with a huge entertainment lineup which included Tone Loc and Vanilla Ice on June 23.
Belton’s annual Fourth of July celebration will start with a Patriotic Program at 8 a.m. at the historic Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton. The Belton Parade begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, following a route from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (10th Avenue and Main Street) to the Police Memorial on Birdwell Street.
The High 5 Hot Dog Eating Contest, aka The Chowdown at High Noon, will be one of the featured events at the Festival on Nolan Creek, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., Belton.
