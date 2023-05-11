Downtown Killeen will soon be getting another boost, and city officials are looking for businesses and organizations to be vendors at the event.
The City of Killeen announced this week it will once again host its Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show in downtown Killeen.
The event will take place Saturday, July 1.
According to a city news release, this event will last from 4 to 10 p.m. at 200 East Avenue D and will feature live music food trucks, a Jeep Jam, kids activities, arts and craft vendors, and one of the largest fireworks shows in Texas.
“Last year, about 2,000 people showed up downtown for our inaugural extravaganza, and we anticipate even more this year,” city spokesman Marcus Hood said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.