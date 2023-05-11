CP Extravaganza.jpg

Jaquese Smith, 10, bounces around on an inflatable bungee jump contraption at the Killeen Fourth of July Extravaganza in downtown Killeen on Saturday.

Downtown Killeen will soon be getting another boost, and city officials are looking for businesses and organizations to be vendors at the event.

The City of Killeen announced this week it will once again host its Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show in downtown Killeen.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.