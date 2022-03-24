Killeen’s sales tax revenue growth rests at a conservative 1.09% for the month of March — below previous years but in step with what appears to be a pattern dating back to 2013.
Sales tax is collected on every purchase by the state through the county. The state then redistributes sales tax generated in the month prior. For example, sales tax revenue collected in February is totalled and redistributed back to the cities in March.
Analyzing Killeen’s sales tax revenue from 2013 to 2022 shows a relatively stable, bi-annual growth surge every odd-numbered year. In 2017, Killeen saw a 7.22% growth in sales tax revenue, but only a 1.58% growth the following year; this was followed by a growth of 6.71% in 2019.
This steady back-and-forth remains consistent over most of the past decade with February generating the lowest amount of sales tax nearly every year for March’s revenue collections.
Killeen’s worst years were in March 2014, when it received 0.64% less sales tax revenue than it did in 2013 and in March 2016, when it received 3.16% less sales tax revenue than 2015.
The most dramatic swing in sales tax revenue was in March 2021, when growth spiked to over 20%, boasting the highest percentage growth increase since March 2015, when Killeen received 10% more than it did in March 2014.
March 2022 revenue follows the established pattern with a growth of 1.09%, the lowest it’s been since March 2016.
That said, many businesses were shuttered in 2020, but not in 2021, which may play a part in the slow early growth this year.
Overall, historical sales tax growth remained steady and conservative from 2014 to 2017, but has rapidly accelerated since then. This year, at $8,213,452.99, Killeen is 11.08% higher than the same year-to-date payment of $7,394,112.38
The Herald reached out to City Manager Kent Cagle for comment, but did not receive a response.
The Herald also reached out to John Crutchfield, CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, who referred the Herald back to Cagle.
Cost increases
While sales tax growth may allow the city to implement more programming, it also means that residents are paying more.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Cost Price Index, inflation rests at 7.9% — the highest it’s been since 1979, when it was 13.3%. Meanwhile, prices at the pump have increased to a $3.86 average for the Killeen-Fort Hood area, according to the American Automotive Association, up from $3.13 a month ago, and $2.57 a year ago.
Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the overall price of gasoline has increased by a cumulative 38% from August 2021 to February 2022 which, despite an offset by way of a reduction in natural gas prices, has significantly increased the cost of gasoline.
Food, too, is more expensive — and not just when eating out. Total prices have increased to approximately 7.9% overall, with away-from-home purchases showing a 6.8% increase over the past 12 months, and at-home food purchases toting an increase of 8.6%.
Unfortunately, the Bureau has not yet released the 2021 to 2022 consumer expenditure index.
