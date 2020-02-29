A late, three-vehicle accident in Killeen sent nine people to the hospital, one in critical condition, according to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Around 9:40 p.m. Friday, police went to the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Elms Road in Killeen. Police said a Dodge Charger and Mercedes Benz were traveling north on W.S. Young at a high rate of speed while a Dodge Journey attempted to make a left turn onto Elms Road.
The Charger hit the Journey which then struck the Mercedes as it drifted, according to a news release.
A female passenger of the Journey was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition. The male driver and five children were taken by ambulance. Police did not specify their condition.
The male driver and female passenger of the Charger went to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights with minor injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Mercedes did not report injuries, police said.
The KPD traffic unit is still investigating. If anyone witnessed the wreck, police ask that they call investigating officer Matt Smith at 254-501-8800.
