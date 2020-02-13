HARKER HEIGHTS — A two-vehicle accident near the Harker Heights Walmart resulted in one person being taken to Seton Medical Center.
Around 6 p.m. Thursday a vehicle was attempting to make a right turn from Modoc Drive onto the I-14 frontage road when it was hit by another car.
The car attempting the turn rolled over into the ditch near the intersection, a Harker Heights police officer on scene said.
The driver of the vehicle that rolled over was injured and taken to Seton Medical Center.
The status of the driver was unknown at press time.
