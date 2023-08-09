Fundraiser-single.jpg

Erick Ballesteros-Ramirez was injured in a motorcycle crash July 22 in Killeen.

 Courtesy photo

Editor's Note

This article was updated to clarify Erick Ballesteros' condition. He has not yet awakened from the coma, as of Thursday Aug. 10.

Family and friends of Erick “Romeo” Ballesteros-Ramirez were elated Wednesday when the Army veteran opened his eyes, but is still in a coma in a hospital in Temple, on his 25th birthday.

Ramirez has been in a coma since his motorcycle accident on July 22. He suffered severe damage to his spine and has a brain-bleed, according to his wife, Angela Guerrero who is also a veteran. 

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.