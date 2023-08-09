Family and friends of Erick “Romeo” Ballesteros-Ramirez were elated Wednesday when the Army veteran opened his eyes from his hospital bed in Killeen, on his 25th birthday.
Ramirez has been in a coma since his motorcycle accident on July 22. He suffered severe damage to his spine and has a brain-bleed, according to his wife, Angela Guerrero who is also a veteran.
A fundraiser has been planned for Ramirez who left active duty at Fort Cavazos in June.
The fundraiser will be held from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Aug. 11 at The Pit Stop Bar & Grill, 14595 FM 439 in Nolanville. There will be a raffle and donations may be made at the door.
Gurrero has set up a Go-Fund-Me page to help with medical expenses. According to her post, doctors have said Ramirez is partially paralyzed and has a narrow chance of recovering cognitive functions.
“I still believe with the power of prayer and God he can make miracles happen if he chooses to do so for my husband, Erick, and us,” Guerrero said on the post which she labeled “unexpected life changes.” Donations may be made at https://tinyurl.com/5cryha3j
