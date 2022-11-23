Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Gus Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Winchester Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
City warrant was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Lake Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Dean Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was reported at 5:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Post Office Road.
An accident was reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for injury to a child was reported at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest for theft was reported at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft of a firearm was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Avenue J.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
An accident was reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Harassment was reported at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of East U.S. Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for tampering/fabricating physical evidence was reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
An assault was reported at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
