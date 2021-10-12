Looking for a new tattoo or just want to see some of the very best? Ink Masters will be in Killeen Friday through Sunday, along with over 70 tattoo artists at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Featuring live, on the spot tattooing, the annual convention provides an opportunity for locals to experience tattoo artists from around the nation, at lower than normal rates, according to the Ink Masters Tattoo Show website.
“We will have artists to help you with the style of tattoo you’ve been looking for! All different styles from realistic to traditional or black and grey to color! We’ll have the artists that are right for you!” Reads the expo’s website.
Additionally, the expo will include over 20 competitions over the course of the weekend, including “Best Asian Tattoo,” “Most Realistic,” “Best of the Day” for each day, and “Best Overall.”
Attendees submitting their tattoos for the “Best Cover-up,” or “Portrait” competition categories will be required to provide a before and after picture or a reference photo.
Tickets will be available at the door at $20 for a day pass, or $35 to visit all weekend. Tickets purchased before 5 p.m. Friday will be $5 off.
Scheduling is as follows:
Friday: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m
For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3AAExDb.
