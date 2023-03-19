Tattoo artists and friends made their way to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for a four-day show put on by Ink Masters.
Just one of the stops on the 2023 circuit of shows, artists and friends gathered to talk shop about their businesses, their work and some to get some new ink. About 50 booths were set up Thursday through Sunday as many from the area stopped in to see what it was all about.
A relatively new shop in Temple called Highly Authentic with owners “Famous” and his wife, Vanessa Rushlow of Killeen were on hand for this weekend’s event.
“I’m trying to get the word out about the shop,” Rushlow said as he worked on a geometric design for Tony Taylor of Killeen. Taylor chose Rushlow because he liked some of his previous work.
Artists set up booths at these shows with photos and albums of their work. The variety of designs and colors is tremendous. Some artists are known for the type of work they do, whether it’s black and white, color, geometric or abstract.
Ricardo Escovar of San Diego owns a shop called “Sinfully Inked” and enjoys the time he spends working the Ink Masters shows. Escovar and others have won many awards for their unique designs. Organizers judge work that is done during each day of the show in several categories. There will also be awards for Best in Show, given out after the show closes Sunday.
Each day of the tour, artists enter their work in categories to be recognized at the end of the day. Some of the categories include Best Cover Up, Best Traditional (American), Best Neo-Traditional, Arm or Leg Piece, Chest or Back Piece, Most Unusual, Most Realistic, Best lettering, Best Geometric Design and Best of the Day. For entry into the last category, artists must have started and finished the tattoo at the show that same day.
Organizer Ray Hernandez from Ink Masters, San Antonio, puts a lot into these shows and he is grateful for the network of staff and friends that help him make each one successful.
Ink Masters will bring their artists back in October for the fall show. More information about upcoming shows are available on the groups website or Facebook.
