With skin as their canvas, artists from all around Texas set out to stamp the best tattoos they could over the three day expo.
Hosted by InkMasters, over 30 artists from San Antonio, Dallas, Killeen, and other Texas cities traveled to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to provide on the spot tattoo services for designs as small as wrist pieces, and as large as half-back tattoos.
J’van Gabrial Chinea, a recent schoolteacher turned tattoo artist, has only been tattooing for three years. Yet in those three years, he has become famous at the InkMasters expositions of Central Texas for a keen eye to detail — and for winning the event’s superlatives.
“I had a really good mentor,” he said, gesturing at another artist.
Chinea, who was a school teacher and a Painting With a Twist! artist until just under three years ago, has found a way to transfer his skills into the art of tattooing. Last year, Chinea won best tattoo of the day on Saturday and Sunday. This year, he has won “best tattoo of the day” for Friday and Saturday.
“It’s too late to win best tattoo for today,” he said with a laugh. “but hopefully I can win best tattoo overall.”
Chinea works for Cats Custom Tattoo Shop, a local tattoo shop. However, Chinea is just one of many artists at the exposition.
The expo was filled with the names of Central Texas tattoo artists, such as Frank Flores, who runs Beast Mode Tattoo Supply, Skot Blake, a ten-year tattoo artist, and Victor Salgado, a twenty-year tattooing veteran.
One of the longest running artists at the event, San Antonio based Lulu Alamaras traveled to Killeen for the expo.
“The only day I take off is when I travel,” the 27-year old tattooing veteran said.
Overall, attendance at the event was about average, assistant organizer Vincent Aguon said.
“We had about 600 people come through over the weekend,” Aguon said.
Friday was the best day for attendance, but Aguon pointed out that Saturday was one of the best days for the competition.
“We had over 30 contestants per category,” he said. “And a lot of people come out just for the competition.”
When asked about tattooing in general, Aguon explained that he is a former paramedic and that he sees tattooing as a form of therapy.
“It’s a lot of sitting and talking — having long discussions with the artist.” he said. “It’s about getting to know each other.”
