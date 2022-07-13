Ink Masters is hosting another tattoo expo from Thursday to Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Over 100 award winning artists have traveled from all over the world to participate in the expo to provide on-the-spot tattoo and piercing services, according to organizers’ social media posts.
The convention provides an opportunity for locals to experience tattoo artists from around the nation, at lower than normal rates, according to the Ink Masters Tattoo Show website.
There will be giveaways for a free tattoo twice a day starting Friday.
“We will have artists to help you with the style of tattoo you’ve been looking for,” one social media post on the event said. “We have all different styles from realistic to traditional or black and grey to color.”
The expo will be open from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets for a single-day pass is $20, but attendees can receive $5 off if they attend the Thursday and Friday shows before 5 p.m.
Three-day passes are also available for $35.
To learn more about the event or the Ink Masters Tattoo Show, go to www.inkmasterstattooshow.com.
