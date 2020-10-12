Innovation Black Chamber hosts Buckley on forum

The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum, via its Facebook page, on Monday evening for State House of Representatives District 54 candidates for the Nov. 3 election.
Both candidates, Republican Brad Buckley and Democrat Keke Williams, were invited to attend, but only Buckley did so.
Forum moderator JoAnn Foster asked Buckley questions on a variety of topics, starting with Buckley’s views on how to promote civic engagement. One specific area related to this was what sort of legislation Buckley would suggest about allowing convicted felons to vote.
Buckley spoke about voting centers which have been established and encouraged residents to use them.
“There should be a process for which felons can become engaged,” Buckley said. “It’s not enough to care. You have to connect.”
On education, Buckley said he supports frequent testing to evaluate where students stand.
“We need accountability to make sure all kids are learning,” he said.
On homelessness, Buckley cited his support of increased funding for the Texas Veterans Commission in their efforts to help homeless veterans, as well as his support of mental health initiatives and more resources for homeless shelters.
“This is one of the hardest issue to tackle that I have ever faced,” Buckley said.
On health care, Buckley said the focus needs to be not on insurance, but on access, with more providers for low-income people and medicaid reform, but not necessarily medicaid expansion.
Foster noted that there are three hospitals in Killeen on one side of I-14, while the other side has one clinic. In response, Buckley noted his support of initiatives such as telemedicine and Uber-Medicaid, which are designed to help low income people be able to travel to receive medical assistance.
On redistricting, Foster noted 77 documented cases of gerrymandering in Texas.
“I do want to make sure everyone’s voice is heard, and the courts check off to make sure we have fair lines,” Buckley said on drawing the lines for voting districts and that he expects the House to have a special session on redistricting.
On police reform, Buckley believes there needs to be more resources and training for police, not less.
“We need better community policing,” he said, adding that he believes communities must be safe to have economic revitalization.
Related to this point, Buckley said he believes Killeen suffers from a lack of reinvestment.
“I want to take the barriers and knock them down,” he said.
With respect to the budget shortfall in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckley wants to ensure that Bell County residents will have access to the services they need.
“Cutting funding at this time does not make sense,” he said, adding his support for the state’s energy sector. “We have to have a vibrant energy economy in Texas.”
