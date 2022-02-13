The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce was founded in 2019 to increase development in growth for black-owned small businesses and veteran and technology communities.
These businesses have been underserved in the past, according to IBCC Communication Chair Monique Brand, until the late 2010s, when there was a spike in entrepreneurship in all three demographics across the country.
“People took notice, and chambers like IBCC stepped up to support,” Brand said.
Black-owned businesses grew 79 percent from 2012 to 2017, according to the IBCC website. Businesses owned by Black women grew 322 percent from 1997 to 2015, according to the IBCC website, making it the largest growing group of entrepreneurs at that time.
A June 2021 Capital One Business survey featuring a panel of 150 Black-owned business owners found that despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on Black Americans, they are looking ahead to growth opportunities for their businesses, Brand said.
“There was an 84 percent increase in small Black businesses from March 2020 to June 2021, according to a September Harvard study,” Brand said.
Although the pandemic hit all local businesses, Brand said Black business owners remained optimistic.
IBCC offers support to these businesses through business development, economic development, and community development
“We don’t do mixers; we fellowship throughout workshops and one-on-one guidance with committee chairs,” Brand said.
Education is a continued passion of the IBCC.
“Mr. (IBCC President Ronnie) Russell and our committee chairs strive for ongoing workshops to help our members have a knowledge base of existing programs for Black business owners, while creating our own marketable, viable products,” Brand said.
Since its inception in 2019, the IBCC has created initiatives and programs for the broader community through both physical and social media presence in the community, Brand said.
“In 2021, the chamber started Culture on the Square, a quarterly event held in downtown Killeen that featured local musicians and family-friendly activities,” Brand said. “Another way the chamber promotes community development is through our radio broadcast with KRGN and having positive relationships with organizations that we partner with locally and statewide.”
In addition to offering educational support, the IBCC donated more than $17 thousand to their members across Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Temple, Pflugerville, Georgetown, McKinney, and they distributed more than 56 thousand bottles of water during the ice storm last winter, Brand said.
Looking ahead, Brand is excited about future Culture on the Square events, and newer projects planned to continue bettering the community. For more information, or to volunteer or donate visit the IBCC website at www.innovation.org.
“I can’t say that we have a lot of hurdles, but we have a lot of mountains to climb,” Brand said. “Equity is a never-ending climb for the advancement of technology, economic and health disparities.”
