The 4th Annual Black Business Week, put on by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, will be held Feb. 6 -10.
From today through Thursday, the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce will be holding workshops for Black business owners to attend and learn more about building their business and trade.
“African American businesses are historically underutilized at both the local and state levels. Therefore, we need to find ways to reveal, challenge, and change the culture of Black business through education, economics, and resources,” Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce stated in its press release.
Topics that will be covered at the workshops will range from small business management, cryptocurrency, navigating the metaverse, and a panel on generational wealth.
“This year’s Black business week is about the new agendas and the ways things are evolving for businesses,” organizer Ronnie Russell said.
The chamber also plans on selling NFTs, non-fungible tokens, for a digital fundraiser.
“We plan on giving the first 10 people at the event the NFT for free,” Russell said, “We are actually the first Black chamber to be on the blockchain.”
NFTs are essentially digital images that people can buy to own the rights, too. There has been criticism regarding NFTs and their impact on the environment.
“We are early adopters but we are part of a creative industry,” Russell said.
While the event is free, those who are wanting to attend are encouraged to register early as space is limited.
Interested individuals can register at www.eventbrite.com/e/texas-black-business-week-2022-tickets-226442745347.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.