The Innovation Black Chamber Of Commerce (IBCC) will host a Culture On The Square from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 on East Avenue D in Killeen. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, as well as performances by local dance groups.
Culture On The Square is a community economic program that aims to revitalize to downtown Killeen through culture, entertainment and economics and bring awareness back to the downtown area.
“There is a lot of culture in Killeen that isn’t widely represented,” IBCC President Ronnie Russell said. “It is all about how we see things. This event will be a way to showcase the different cultures of Killeen and see things for other perspectives as well as change how people see the current downtown area.”
Russel explained that many people see the downtown area as old and historic with little to offer, and this has been affecting businesses located there. By holding this event, it will provide a new perspective and allow foot traffic to show what these businesses have to offer, he said.
The Killeen Police Department with also be at the event as security and to provide residents who are interested with information about their recent hiring advertisements.
Vendor opportunities are still available. To learn more about the event and how to become a vendor, go to Innovationbbc.org or visit the chamber’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.