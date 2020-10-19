The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce announces it will be hosting its Holiday 5K Fun Run/Walk in efforts to raise funding for its Black Business Grant, according to a news release.
The event will be held on Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. at Lions Club Park, 1600 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen, according to the release.
100% of the raised proceeds from this event will benefit the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce Relief Fund Grant for black businesses in need, according to the release.
You may purchase tickets, sponsor, or become a vendor by visiting www.innovationbcc.org on the Events tab. Registration is required to attend this event. There are in-person and distance attendee options for all to participate in the event.
For more information call Shirley LaTour at 254-300-6027 or Ashley Knight at 912-292-3901.
