Killeen officials are asking for public input on the city’s emergency operations plan.
“This is the community’s chance to review and provide feedback regarding hazards in the area, along with the city’s emergency response,” according to a news release. “The EOP is an all-hazards plan that is built upon ... flexible, and adaptable coordinating systems to align key roles and responsibilities across the City of Killeen when a large-scale emergency, disaster, or crisis occurs.”
