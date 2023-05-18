Blue Bell

A new ice cream flavor from Blue Bell — Dr Pepper Float — is now available in stores around the state and 22 others.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

Blue Bell, the Texas-based ice cream manufacturer, has introduced new flavor that caters to Dr Pepper lovers.

Dr Pepper Float is now available in freezers where Blue Bell is sold.

