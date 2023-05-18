Blue Bell, the Texas-based ice cream manufacturer, has introduced new flavor that caters to Dr Pepper lovers.
Dr Pepper Float is now available in freezers where Blue Bell is sold.
Dr Pepper Float is creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet, the company announced on its website.
“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president of sales and marketing.
The new flavor is available in pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.
“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” shared John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing.
The Herald on Thursday received a sample of the new flavor, which was well-received among the office.
