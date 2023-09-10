The Killeen City Council is set to vote on the city’s fiscal year 2024 proposed budget on Tuesday, which will bring to a head the issue of developer fees and the ongoing battle between the city of Killeen and developers.
A public hearing was held last week and the issue was once again brought to the forefront by a local developer.
Developers and council members also reacted to the Herald’s coverage of the issue, including council member real estate connections.
INSPECTION FEES
Local developer Gary “Bubba” Purser was one of the developers last month — and again last week — who decried some of the fee increases for developers,
This included the subdivision inspection fee, which was initially supposed to be increased from $5,000 to $15,000 in the proposed budget.
However, after a motion from Councilman Jose Segarra — a Killeen real estate broker whose company sold Purser’s home earlier this year — the increases were slashed in half.
Now the subdivision inspection fees will increase to $10,000 from $5,000. This new fee amount is now in the 2024 proposed budget.
Purser claims that building in Temple and Waco is less expensive than building in Killeen. In an effort to prove this, he provided the council with a document of his own making that shows what some subdivision fees would cost him in those cities as opposed to Killeen.
“I think the fees are too high to start with,” Purser said Tuesday. “So I don’t even agree with Mr. Segarra.”
Whether Purser’s numbers are accurate or not is unclear. But City Manager Kent Cagle has told the Herald in previous interviews that the city should not be incurring a loss from doing inspections. The goal is, he said, for the city to eventually break even. The city cannot make a profit on inspection fees, as that goes against state law.
The Herald reached out to Purser by phone to clarify, but he did not respond.
“I don’t understand what Mr. Purser submitted,” Cagle told the Herald in an email Friday. “Our development staff is looking at it and will have something ready for Tuesday night.”
Complicating the issue in recent weeks was the revelation that city inspection fees were unpaid in some cases — perhaps for years — because the developers brought the plans to engineering without going through building inspection, according to the city manager. A receipt system is now in place to collect the fees, and the city is in the process of moving to an online system for fee collections.
At Tuesday’s council meeting — which was split between a public hearing on the proposed 2024 budget and a workshop meeting immediately following — Councilman Ramon Alvarez claimed misinformation was floating around about the developers.
Alvarez, a local real estate agent, distinguished between the words “uncollected” and “unpaid.” But he also said he didn’t understand why the subject of inspection fees was still being brought up.
“If there are any fees that were not paid, they were not charged when they should have been charged,” Alvarez said.
He said it needs to be reiterated that the fees are going up.
“I think that a lot of this stuff gets lost in translation. We talk about fees going up, down, sideways backwards, unpaid, paid,” Alvarez said. “Some of them were going to go up by $10,000, some of them were going to go up by $5,000.”
CONFLICTS
After an article in last Sunday’s Herald pointed out the City Council’s professional connections to the real-estate industry, Alvarez clarified to the Herald that he was not employed by Flintrock Builders as stated in last week’s Sunday story. However, he did represent individual buyers who purchased Flintrock homes.
“I’ve never received a check or money from any builder,” Alvarez said in an email to the Herald Thursday. “If I did, then yes, I would abstain from the item. Same goes for Cloud Real Estate, my brokerage. And the business relationship you speak of ends with me representing the opposite end of any deal with any builder.”
Segarra also said the Herald had an “angle” on Tuesday but didn’t reference the possible conflict of interest of having a home owned by Purser listed by his wife, Laura.
In an email to the Herald, Segarra said he didn’t believe he needed to recuse himself on issues being pushed by Purser, but would seek advice from the city attorney.
“According to Chapter 171, this situation does not align with the standards of conduct regarding conflicts of interest,” he said, citing the Texas Local Government Code. “However, I am committed to seeking guidance from the city attorney to ensure a thorough evaluation. If the city attorney believes there is potential for a conflict of interest, I will readily recuse myself from the matter.”
Principle 4 of the Killeen City Council Standards of Conduct says: “Be careful not to use your elected position, or the information you gain, for personal benefit; to neither seek nor accept any gift that might influence your official decisions, and to avoid even the appearance of wrongdoing.”
A post on last Sunday’s real estate connections article from a user named MBoyd76549 decried the article.
“Instead of focusing on reporting relevant citizen issues such as road projects, crime prevention and economic development or examining progress being made across the City; articles are initiated, to include misinformation and suggestions of rampant conflicts of interests, to satisfy in-house desires to paint local elected officials AND our City as a whole in a negative light,” the post reads. “Unfortunately, citizens are subject to a local newspaper focused heavily on creating tension between citizens and their representatives. I’ve observed the real estate connection narrative is routinely pushed for each new City Council. Nothing new here. The Killeen Daily Herald fully understands that local elected officials are not prohibited from practicing real estate as a profession. So there’s no crime there. It just remains an incurable obsession apparently. I do hope more citizens would attend our meetings, get more involved and learn about how we are (actually) moving our great City forward.”
Whether or not this comment was posted by Councilman Michael Boyd, who is also a real estate agent, isn’t clear. The Herald reached out to him to confirm, but didn’t hear back.
The Herald frequently reports on road projects, crime prevention, crime, economic development, downtown revitalization, park improvements and many other issues affecting Killeen.
AUDIT
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said Tuesday that the city was in the preliminary stages of conducting an internal audit on the fees for developers.
Nash-King said she spoke to City Auditor Matthew Grady, who said he is working on another audit and it would be brought before the audit committee later this month. She said Grady can only work on one audit at a time.
Cagle said he thought it would be a “great test” for Grady to look into the unpaid building inspection fees, saying it was a “good idea” to have an internal audit.
Council members such as Riakos Adams and Segarra have been consistently in favor of an internal audit, as has Nash-King. Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez has come around to the idea.
Alvarez, who is on the audit committee, said initially that an audit was unlikely to happen. It is not clear whether Boyd, who is also on the audit committee, would support an internal audit. He has not clarified his position on the issue.
The five-member audit committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, at which time an audit of the developer services department and the developer inspection fees is expected to be discussed. Other members of the committee are Nash-King and residents Jack Ralston and Bob Blair.
The meeting is not open to the public, as allowed under the Texas Open Meetings Act.
BUDGET
The proposed 2024 budget is balanced and totals $282 million, a decrease of $16 million over the 2023 fiscal year budget of $298.2 million.
The 2024 proposed budget includes pay increases for both civil service and classified employees, including pay raises for fire rescue officers and police officers.
It also includes an increase of $1.50 for monthly residential water bills, which Cagle said would result in a little over $1 million in revenue.
Another public hearing on the budget will be held Tuesday, followed by the expected vote during a 5 p.m. council meeting at City Hall.
