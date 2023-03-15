Workers with Southern Bleacher Company and inmates have begun replacing wooden bleachers at the Killeen Rodeo Arena.
Killeen City Council members in October 2022 approved a contract with Southern Bleacher Company to install aluminum bleachers at the facility for $118,300.
The 76th PRCA Rodeo in Killeen is scheduled for May 18-20.
“The replacement is needed to ensure the safety of over 10,000 rodeo patrons that attend each year,” according to an October city staff report.
In January, the City Council passed a resolution approving Texas Correctional Industries as the vendor to replace the damaged wood bleachers on the upper portion of the east side of the arena on W.S. Young Drive.
“Although City Council approved the purchase to replace the bleachers on the, TCI could not obtain the aluminum bleacher replacements due to product shortages and fluctuation in material costs,” according to the staff report.
TCI is a division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that manufactures goods and provides services “primarily using offender labor.”
