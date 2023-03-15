Killeen Rodeo Arena

Inmates help remove planks cut from wooden bleachers at Killeen Rodeo Arena on Wednesday. In October 2022, Killeen City Council members approved a contract with Southern Bleacher Company to install aluminum bleachers at the property.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Workers with Southern Bleacher Company and inmates have begun replacing wooden bleachers at the Killeen Rodeo Arena.

Killeen City Council members in October 2022 approved a contract with Southern Bleacher Company to install aluminum bleachers at the facility for $118,300.

