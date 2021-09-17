Lego enthusiasts from all over Texas are creating Lego art and displays of all sizes for “Bricks Killeen” coming to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, this weekend.
The interactive Lego creation display will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free to the public. Lego lovers of all ages are welcome to come enjoy the event. The first 144 attendees will receive a portion of Legos with instructions to help build a 10-foot by 10-foot, 75,000 Lego brick community mural as part of the display.
This event was created by Killeen locals and long time Lego collectors Ed and Deanna Frazee, who attend Lego shows all over the U.S. The couple decided to host the show as an effort to gain more interest in the hobby here in Killeen.
“We wanted to host this a year and a half ago but COVID put a hold on our plans. Finally we were able to get the show ready on and we hope to make it an annual thing.” Ed Frazee said. “We have already received a lot of positive feedback from the community and are hoping for a big turnout.”
Ed will be displaying around 20 Lego creations, one of them being a large detailed castle that visitors can interact with by playing search and find games.
There will be over 40 creators who will be showing of extravagant displays, including a castle built out of 25,000 Lego bricks, custom spaceships, a dinosaur ranch, a lighthouse, a model of downtown Houston, Victorian houses and more. Creators will be on hand to answer questions and talk about how they design and create.
An experienced Lego builder, Christie Moffitt, came from Houston to participate in the event. One of her creations is a replica of the town square of Hill Valley from the movie “Back to the Future.” Moffitt has been building this replica for over two years focusing on one building at a time.
“I met with a bunch of the creators here at a Houston show back in July. Ed and Deanna told me they were going to host this and I really wanted to participate,” Moffitt said. “I haven’t been able to attend shows for the past two years because of COVID-19 so I’m trying to attend and participate in as many as I can.”
The event will also host the Texas Brick Railroad, a group full of Lego and train enthusiasts, which will be constructing part of a railroad piece in hopes of earning a Guinness World Record.
Visitors can also sit down at a “Creation Station” and play with Legos after enjoying all of the creations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.