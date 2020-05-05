It has been nearly three years since Gander Mountain closed its doors in Killeen for the final time. The property at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway sits vacant, except for Spirit Halloween which occupies the building every fall since 2017.
Currently, the property is owned by Noble Properties, based out of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce President John Crutchfield said the property has received interest, most recently in late 2019 and early 2020.
“They just couldn’t come to a deal because ... the owners wouldn’t come down,” Crutchfield said, adding that to his knowledge, Noble Properties is lowering the price to lease the property.
The property is not listed on Noble Properties’ website, and questions to the company were not immediately returned Tuesday.
In 2019, the property was valued at $2.8 million, according to the Bell County Appraisal District.
Crutchfield said he sees two factors hindering the leasing of the property.
“The price was kind of really beyond this market,” said Crutchfield, although he said he doesn’t exactly know the asking price.
The building — which still has the Gander Mountain flying goose logo on the front — is 56,816 square feet.
Crutchfield said the design of the 4.8-acre property could pose a problem.
“The other problem with the building is it has limited parking,” he said. “It has enough for a retail facility, but for an office building, or things of that nature, the parking is a challenge.”
Crutchfield is optimistic, however.
“I expect at some point in time it will get occupied when the price gets right, and it appears the price is kind of coming around now,” he said.
Crutchfield said the property is set up perfectly for a retail business, but he said it would be feasible to be an office building or a call center.
Gander Mountain opened to much fanfare on March 13, 2015, with around 200 people attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony with then-Killeen Mayor Scott Cosper.
The Killeen location was one of 32 nationwide stores that the Minnesota-based hunting, fishing, and camping gear retail store closed in 2017. Gander Mountain later rebranded as Gander Outdoors.
