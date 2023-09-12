Shortly before Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting began, Mayor Debbie Nash-King announced that the audit committee voted to conduct an internal audit on the unpaid or uncollected developer inspection fees.
Nash-King, after walking out of the city’s audit committee meeting, said the decision was straightforward.
The committee meeting was held in closed session. According to city officials, the audit committee is allowed to meet in closed session.
It is not clear which way each of the individual members voted.
The mayor also mentioned the upcoming internal audit during Tuesday’s nights regular council meeting, which including comments from local developers who say the city charges too much for fees.
“There will be an internal audit in development services,” Nash-King said during the council meeting.
City staff say taxpayers have to cover the cost of doing inspections because the inspection and other fees on new construction don’t cover the city’s cost of doing them. Some fees have not been collected in the past depending on which city office developers and homebuilders went to, officials have said — a problem the city has said is now fixed due to a receipt system.
Nash-King, who initially requested the audit meeting, had expressed concerns over gaps in the process that have allowed fees charged to developers to go unpaid or uncollected.
During a recent City Council discussion on proposed increases to developer inspection fees, city officials acknowledged that the city hadn’t been consistent in collecting the fees.
City Manager Kent Cagle said one reason may be that some developers went to engineering with their plans, rather than to building inspection, and no one with the city checked to confirm that the fees had been paid.
He said that it wasn’t common, and likely unintentional, and that ultimately the blame is with the city.
The city claims it has no records regarding how much went uncollected by the city, or the amount that would have been owed by individual developers.
With the approval of the audit looking into the issue, now it is up to City Auditor Matthew Grady to investigate the process and recommend steps to improve it.
In addition to the mayor, the audit committee consists of Councilmen Ramon Alvarez and Michael Boyd, as well as residents Bob Blair and Jack Ralston.
I am a little confused at what the writer meant by the statement “did not have a quorum of council members”?
Fact no matter what committee it is even the senior advisory or park and rec or any other board must have a quorum of members to vote on anything. They can’t even hold a discussion or the meeting with out a quorum. So if there was no quorum then the vote didn’t count and any discussion amongst the members that hold sits on the board are in violation of state law.
If you meant there was not a quorum of council members their that mean’s basically they abided by the law and didn’t have a walking quorum of city council.
As for having this discussion by the committee behind closed doors would actually violate the law because this discussion doesn’t fall under any legal reason to be held behind closed door, so this discussion behind closed doors violates state laws on closed door meetings. Yes boards and committees that are appointed and ran by the city to voted in are subjected to the same laws that city council members and meetings are. Even a small discussion on something not even on the agenda for a Senior advisory meeting is breaking the law and those that do can be charged for violating the laws.
Maybe the city should reeducate council and board members on the law. Maybe actually have them watch the 2 movies that are required to get that number, instead of the city just passing the number out.
