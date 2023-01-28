Saturday was International Lego Day, and the Killeen Public Library invited everyone to town for a celebration.
“This is the most fun I’ve ever had,” said 4-year-old David Emerson as he and dad, Evan Emerson of Killeen, built a tower together at Saturday’s Lego event.
Organizers estimate over 1,000 people attended the “brick free-for-all” at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center throughout the six-hour event. Kids of all ages came and played, some for hours, with the colorful plastic Lego pieces.
Library Director Deanna Frazee and her staff organized several large tables with millions of Lego pieces, parts and accessories. Staff members could be seen circling the room with giant flat playboards stripping them of the pieces in order for another person to use to create his or her masterpiece.
There were even some play spaces created on the floor with larger Lego pieces, designed for small hands to build and create as they saw fit.
The event was by no means limited to play by children. Groups of teens and adults took their turn at a table or two. And, if table space was limited, one could just carry a handful of bricks to an empty space on the floor. No matter the age of the participants, they all had at least one thing in common. They were smiling.
“This is just a fun event,” Frazee said when asked why this event was so successful. “People love Legos and they are fun to play with and to create with.”
Gabriel Nunez, 10, and his sister Ariel Nunez, 8, were side by side as they worked to create a structure from bricks.
Ten-year-old Travis Davis Jr. was working diligently at his creation. He smiled and called it The Train Station. His father, Travis Davis Sr., sat nearby and watched proudly as his son built the structure from scratch.
“He enjoys Legos. And, this is a fun experience for both of us,” Davis Sr. said.
Gareth Ellis with the Texas Brick Railroad Club brought his whole family and some others from the group to set up an expansive colorful display, complete with working trains and landscaping. The club is a self-proclaimed group of LEGO® fans who are also railfans. according to their website http://www.texasbrickrr.com/.
International Lego Day is held on the very same day that Danish carpenter, Godtfred Kirk Christiansen, first submitted his patent for the original Lego brick in 1958. Like no other brick that had come before, this toy brick would have a sophisticated interlocking brick system, making it strong, versatile, and less likely to fall apart when simply knocked over.
Not one to mess around, Godtfred made sure not only to patent the design for his single Lego brick, but also to patent the concept of multiple bricks being used together in a building system, and this protected his design from being ripped off by competitors.
Although this day is often seen as the birthplace of Lego as we know it, the company itself was in fact founded by Godtfred in 1932, creating a variety of wooden toys, and taking the name Lego from the Danish words “LEg GOdt” which translate to “play well”.
And for those who are interested, the City of Killeen Public Libraries also host a variety of in-person events for children, teens and adults every week at both the Main Library, located at 205 E. Church Ave. and the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 3000 S. W. S. Young Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.