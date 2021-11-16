Portions of Interstate 14 will be fully closed overnight beginning tonight.
The Texas Department of Transportation-Waco District announced Tuesday they will perform a “full freeway closure” on I-14 beginning tonight.
“This closure will allow crews to safely perform deck panel setting within the closure limits,” TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said in a news release.
Starting Tuesday evening, TxDOT crews will close the I-14 eastbound mainlanes from the Stan Schlueter Loop to FM 2410 in Harker Heights.
“This closure will occur tonight, tomorrow night, and Thursday night, and will be active from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. those nights,” Smith said.
Signage will be in place to give notice to motorists of the closure, he said.
“Note that schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress,” he said. “TxDOT encourages all motorists to be safe and drive smart in work zones: slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions, and watch for road crews.”
