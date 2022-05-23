Westbound traffic in Killeen heading to Copperas Cove is stalled after a car accident left one vehicle flipped over blocking a portion of the roadway.
Motorists traveling west on Interstate 14 may experience a delay after a car accident occurred Monday afternoon just east of the Clarke Road exit.
In Facebook photos posted by passersby Monday, a grey four-door Mazda was seen lying upside down facing south on I-14 blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
It is unclear how the accident occurred.
Neither the Texas Department of Public Safety or the Killeen Police Department were aware of the accident Monday afternoon.
