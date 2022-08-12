overlay project

Traffic travels eastbound on Interstate 14 last week. TxDOT announced it will work on overlay of the road surface beginning Sunday.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

Road crews with the Texas Department of Transportation and a contractor will begin overlay work Sunday on eastbound Interstate 14 from Harker Heights to Nolanville, according to a release from TxDOT.

Specifically, the work will go from Indian Trail in Harker Heights to Farm-to-Market Road 2410 (Simmons Road) east of Nolanville, near the top of Nolanville Hill.

