Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen

Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen, who spent years honing his skills in martial arts arenas, died at a local hospital after being shot by a Killeen police officer in April 2022. Killeen city and police officials are refusing to release video of the shooting.

 Courtesy Photo | Mike “The Truth” Jackson

Killeen police fatally shot a man in a Mickey’s parking lot after he caused a disturbance and an “altercation” ensued. But 11 months later, and with the investigation complete and no charges filed, city officials are still fighting to not release video evidence and a full account of what actually happened.

Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen, a martial arts teacher, was 27 years old on April 5, 2022, when he was shot by KPD Officer Devin Hill. Killeen police previously described the incident as an “altercation” at a convenience store on Fort Hood Street.

