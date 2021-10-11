Law enforcement officials on Monday morning were investigating a death that apparently happened on or near the railroad tracks along Veterans Memorial Boulevard outside Fort Hood’s security fence.
A Fort Hood spokesman confirmed the death, and that Fort Hood police were assisting in the investigation, which was being handled by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
An official with the railroad company, Burlington Northern Santa Fe, also confirmed the death.
“BNSF can confirm that our agents responded to the scene after we received a call at 10:46 a.m. reporting a deceased person on our property,” according to BNSF spokesman Ben Wilemon, adding the railroad company is assisting local investigators.
This story will be updated.
