An Iraq War veteran who travels the country doing push-ups to provide awareness for childhood hunger, bullying and COVID-19, was in Killeen Friday to raise money and provide meals to local families.
Patrick Parker — who goes by the name “Sgt. Pushup” — was at the Killeen Food Care Center Friday morning and he completed 1,000 push ups to help the center reach its goal of raising $1,500 for 10,000 meals.
“Every place I go to, I try to bring awareness because I’m tired of the Christmas, New Year’s, Thanksgiving, Fourth of July, we’ve gotta help children and families out every day and not just those holidays or feel good days,” Parker said.
He also elaborated on what his push-ups do to help bring awareness to the Food Care Center.
“I think when people see you’re expending so much energy and you’re taking your time out to do that, they appreciate that,” Parker said. “I’m a war veteran and it’s not about what I did in the past but it’s about what are you doing for America everyday?”
Raymond Cockrell is the director of the Food Care Center and he spoke on what it means to have Sgt. Pushup helping out.
“It’s great, especially because recently there was a research study done by the University of Texas that showed food insecurity in our military families is highest in Texas than any other state in the United States and Fort Hood was at the top of that list,” Cockrell said. “To have him here and helping us bring awareness to hunger but most especially our military families means the world to us.”
Those interested in donating can go to the Food Care Center, 210 N. 16th St., in Killeen, or visit www.foodcare.org to donate online.
