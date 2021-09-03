Irene Andrews of Nolanville was sworn in Friday as a member of the 19th Texas Silver-Haired Legislature by Judge Gregory Johnson in a quiet ceremony, tucked away in Johnson’s courtroom with her wife, Joan Hinshaw.
“It’s a much smaller ceremony, but that somehow makes it feel a bit more special,” Andrews said.
The official orientation session of the TSHL was held July 18 through 22 in Pflugerville. However, Andrews chose not to attend the session in which 69 delegates were sworn in due to concerns over the rising rates in COVID-19.
Andrews will serve her third term as representative as the chair of the Legislative Issues Committee on Retirement and Aging.
The TSHL is a co-legislative, non-partisan advocacy group, created by the 69th Texas Legislature in 1985. Its purpose is to source and debate issues key to the senior community, culminating their sessions in an official report to the Texas Legislature.
According to a press release from the TSHL, the body is responsible for recommending and supporting during the 87th session of the Texas Legislature bills that would, among other things, increase the financial strength of the Teacher Retirement System, increasing the needs allowance to $60 for Medicaid nursing home residents, expanding broadband services to rural areas, and enhancing criminal degrees and fines for those committing internet fraud against seniors.
The TSHL typically operates in the off years between the state Legislature’s biennial sessions.
“Everyone in the Legislature brings their own expertise,” Andrews said. “It’s such an amazing experience.”
Andrews said that she was inspired to run by Aliceann Wallace, a former member of the TSHL.
“Everything she had to say was so informative, and the stories that she would tell about some of the issues were just fantastic,” Andrews said.
Moving into this session, Andrews said that one of her primary goals is to advocate for public transportation.
“Independence is so important for senior citizens,” Andrews said. “The longer we can keep our senior citizens at their home, independent, the longer they’ll be healthy and happy.”
Lack of public transit is a serious issue for the senior population, Andrews said. Without transportation options, many seniors are forced to rely on their friends or family, or to become a ward of the state.
Affordable, “in between” housing for seniors is the second big-ticket item for Andrews, and according the consulting firm hired to create the city’s comprehensive plan, it is one thing that Killeen has in short supply.
“We’ve got a lot to work on,” Andrews said. “But I’m ready.”
