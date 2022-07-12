Nolanville residents who irrigate their lawns will have to abide by a new irrigation schedule announced Tuesday by Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3, which serves Nolanville. The new watering schedule helps balance water demands to avoid water pressure loss during peak times, the district said in a news release.
In accordance with the Stage 1 water conservation order, residents in even-numbered addresses can irrigate between 8 and 10 p.m. on Sundays and Thursdays. Residents in odd-numbered addresses can irrigate between 8 and 10 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays.
“Residents are also asked to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes,” the release said.
For more information, call the water district at 254-698-6885.
