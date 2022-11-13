Midterm elections are over, and while the votes still need to be verified, the unofficial local results provide some interesting insights at the polls.
Overall, the Bell County appears to remain “red,” with many of the victorious candidates coming from the GOP. A handful of Democrats picked up wins in the county, however.
When glancing at the unofficial results, one thing that stands out is there were not a lot of close races. Nearly all winners in the county picked up around 60% of the votes.
Incumbent state Reps. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Hugh Shine, R-Temple, received 63% and 61.1%, respectively. Republican Judge John Mischtian was reelected to the County Court at Law 2 seat with 61.1% of the votes
A couple of races to buck the trend were the two Commissioners Court seats and the Justice of the Peace seat.
In the commissioners races, incumbent Bobby Whitson, R-Harker Heights, was reelected to his seat in Precinct 2 with 54.5% of all votes, while in Precinct 4, Killeen Democrat Louie Minor was elected to the vacant seat with 56.7%.
The county’s justice seat for Precinct 4 Place 2 went to Nicola James, D-Killeen, with 52.7% of the votes.
Other statewide victors who carried Bell County with 60% of the vote or more were Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (60.5%), Supreme Court Justice Rebeca Huddle (60.6%), Supreme Court Justice Evan Young (60.2%), Criminal Court of Appeals Judge Scott Walker (60.4%), Criminal Court of Appeals Judge Jesse F. McClure III (60.7%) and Sen.-elect Pete Flores (60.9%).
All of the above candidates are Republicans.
Other statewide victors — all Republicans — who carried Bell County within a couple of percentage points from 60% were Gov. Greg Abbott (59%), Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (58.1%), Attorney General Ken Paxton (57.4%), Comptroller Glenn Hegar (59.9%), Land Commissioner-elect Dawn Buckingham (59.4%), Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian (59%) and Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann (59.4%).
In Coryell County, a staunchly Republican county, nearly all statewide candidates — with the exception of Paxton (69.6%) — received 70% or more of the vote.
While Bell County as a whole was “red,” Killeen — for the most part — was “blue,” with all Democratic candidates winning nearly all of Killeen’s areas.
In partisan races, the map of Bell County looked identical in all but a few.
In most races, Democratic candidates carried all but four voting areas in Killeen; none in Harker Heights, Belton or rural Bell County; and two in Temple.
The four voting areas Republican candidates carried in nearly all partisan races were 409, which includes part of Yowell Ranch and also, for a point of reference, encompasses Chaparral High School; and 401, 110 and 406, which abut one another in northern and western Bell County, including Fort Hood.
The two Temple voting areas that favored Democratic candidates in most partisan races were 306 and 307, adjacent areas in the southern and eastern part of Temple that, for reference, encompass Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, the VA Hospital, Temple College and a chunk of H.K. Dodgen Loop on the east side of the city.
Compared to the most recent and comparable midterm, 2018, despite a higher number of total ballots cast, the voter turnout in Bell County was lower.
This year, 87,885 ballots were cast in Bell County, equating to 38.5% voter turnout. In 2018, there were 86,905 ballots cast, totaling 44.2% turnout. The reason for the differences in turnout is the number of registered voters in the county. In 2018, there were 196,688 registered voters, compared to 228,113.
The vote and voter turnout totals from this year and 2018 exceeded those in 2014, however, when 44,137 ballots were cast for a 26.16% voter turnout.
Similarly to Bell County, election results in Coryell County showed a larger number of ballots cast but lower voter turnout.
Including early voting and absentee voting, Coryell County reported 16,403 ballots cast this year, more than 16,128 cast in 2018. Voter turnout, however, went from 42.4% in 2018 to 38.1% this year.
Coryell County has seen an increase of 4,946 registered voters in the past four years.
As with Bell County, the numbers from 2022 and 2018 were much larger than in 2014 when 8,788 ballots were cast, accounting for 25.19% voter turnout.
