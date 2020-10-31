A non-profit community organization that focuses on mentoring youth is hosting two showings of an original musical that addresses the trials of growing up.
An all-local cast of middle school and high school students will present “It’s All About You … A High school musical” at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Vive Les Arts Theater in Killeen.
General admission tickets are $20 and VIP packages are $30 and are available through Eventbrite. Complimentary tickets for military families and single soldiers are available through MWR at Fort Hood.
For information and tickets go to the following: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/qlGLCgJV0ZIG5BmQsNLGuk?domainiaayhighschoolmusical.eventbrite.com/
Singer-songwriter Sandie Jae and her It’s All About You Talent Services is producing the musical to bring awareness to the trials young girls face in school.
The play, said Sandie Jae will address bullying, self-esteem issues and juggling the difficulties of a young, busy life.
The story and music, she said, will show the benefits of conflict resolution.
