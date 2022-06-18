Killeen-area residents won’t have much of a weather change to anticipate this week because, according to National Weather Service, it’s going to be hot and dry.
“There’s a 10 percent rain chance for tonight and tommorow night and that is your only chances for the rest of the week,” National Weather Service meteorologist Madison Gordon said on Saturday.
It may be too early to tell, but Gordon said that’s Friday will be this week’s hottest day, with temperatures reaching 102 to 103 degrees.
The entire week will range from 100 to 103 degrees with a heat index at 104 for the entire area.
With the heat, it’s a good thing to know the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, along with staying hydrated.
According to Healthline.com, the symptoms of heat exhaustion are: general weakness, increased sweating, light-headedness, and clammy skin.
With heat stroke, the symptoms are: a body temperature of over 104 degrees, rapid and strong heart rate or pulse, loss of consciousness, unusual behavior, and red, dry, hot skin.
Also, residents should remember to also wear sunscreen if they plan to be outdoors for a prolonged period of time.
