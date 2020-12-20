Being a Killeen Police Department officer is no 9 to 5 life, but it’s generally by choice.
“The average patrol officer works about 241 hours of overtime in a year, but you’ll find that quite a few officers have more than that or less than that,” said KPD Assistant Police Chief Jeff Donohue, on Nov. 20. “We get very little pushback from officers because 99 percent of the time it’s voluntary.”
The 139 officers in the patrol division work the most overtime, followed by detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division, Donohue said. Supervisors are not exempt from overtime.
Although the majority of time overtime work is voluntary, circumstances could demand otherwise.
“It could become mandatory if we have a situation like a natural disaster or civil disorder,” Donohue said. “There are scenarios that arise such as the officer is about to get off shift but then a shooting happens ... they have to stay and finish that out. That’s just the nature of the job.”
The patrol division includes 116 officers and 23 supervisors, according to KPD Commander Ronnie Supak.
There are 27-28 officers assigned per shift, with two day and night shifts that rotate, he said.
The number of vacancies is fluid, but currently 285 of 330 total budgeted personnel (including civilians) positions are filled, leaving 45 vacancies.
“We fill positions based on where the need is, so we move people around as the need arises,” Supak said. “We’re authorized to have 260 sworn peace officer positions, so we have 25 sworn officer vacancies.”
Supak said KPD does have a full-time recruiter trying to fill those positions.
Trends
At a time when “defund the police” has become a rallying cry in the U.S., KPD’s budget increased by more than 6% when the city council approved a total budget of more than $32 million for fiscal year 2021.
$2.1 million is allotted for overtime, doubling last year’s price tag of $1.1 million.
“When other agencies are being defunded, we got a better operations budget, a pay raise, new patrol vehicles, so I’m thankful that our community is showing their support,” Donohue said.
Although he said he thinks the adopted overtime budget for fiscal year 2021 is close to being on target, overtime expenditures are tricky to predict.
For example, although $1.1 million was budgeted for overtime in fiscal year 2020, actual overtime expenses were closer to what was budgeted for 2021: $2.5 million, according to KPD.
“It’s always hard to pinpoint exactly when there are so many factors,” Donohue said. “When we did the budget for fiscal year 2020, no one had even heard of COVID-19.”
Many officers are logging overtime hours at COVID-19 testing sites.
“It’s a significant cost,” he said.
The assistant chief said that since KPD switched from 10- to 12-hour shifts last year, the number of overtime hours has declined when compared to prior years.
“When we had 10-hour shifts, it was common to have to call in officers to cover shifts,” Donohue said. “One of the reasons we switched to 12-hour shifts was because it was a more efficient use of manpower. It’s rare now that we have to call in people to cover shifts.”
Officers who are willing to put in overtime hours see their extra work reflected in their paychecks.
In fiscal year 2020, one officer earned more than $132,000, which was the highest income for a police officer including overtime, according to KPD. That’s not too far behind the salary of KPD Chief Charles Kimble, who is making just over $154,000 per year, according to the city.
In that same fiscal year, one patrol officer who logged 1,204 hours of overtime earned $62,715 in overtime income alone. The top ten overtime-earning police officers worked anywhere from 612 to 1,204 hours of overtime.
Working overtime
Police officers are accustomed to working overtime, but their attitudes toward it run the gamut, according to a representative for the Texas Municipal Police Association.
The TMPA provides legal representation for many Killeen police officers.
“It varies from officer to officer: I’ve known officers who worked all the overtime they could possibly find, if they had bills or debt or were single and wanted to make extra money,” said John Sierega, TMPA Director of Field Services. “I’ve known others who said, ‘Nope, I’m working 40 hours and that’s it.’”
Sierega was a police officer in California.
“I don’t mind a little bit of overtime here and there,” he said.
It is not possible to determine an average amount of overtime for police officers in Texas and it is difficult to compare police departments, he said.
“It’s really a local issue. There are departments that have no overtime budget because they have no need for overtime,” he said. “Other departments have huge overtime budgets. In departments that are really short-handed, there might be mandatory overtime.”
Are there safety concerns for officers, and the public, by working too many hours?
Sierega said that most police officers work 12-hour shifts, which means that many overtime scenarios involve the officer working on a day off, rather than adding hours to an already lengthy shift.
However, he has seen difficulties arise from logging too many hours in a stressful profession.
“I know of one department (not in Central Texas) that forces officers to work a lot of overtime in the summer, and it’s too much and the officers say they’re tired, they need rest and family time,” Sierega said.
Donohue said that in addition to city-paid overtime, officers can moonlight as security at private businesses while off-duty.
“We have limits on how many hours officers can work in a week, and sergeants monitor that and combat that if necessary,” he said. “We want our officers to come to work awake and refreshed.”
Including the vacancies, KPD has a rate of 1.7 KPD employees (police and civilians) per every 1,000 residents of Killeen, which is lower than the national rate, according to the FBI figures.
In 2019, 13,247 law enforcement agencies reported their staffing levels to the FBI. These agencies reported that, as of Oct. 31, 2019, they collectively employed 697,195 sworn officers and 306,075 civilians — a rate of 3.5 employees per 1,000 inhabitants, according to the FBI.
However, in a recent Herald article, Kimble said trying to apply a set number of officers per 1,000 residents is not a good way of staffing a police department.
“The number of officers that are needed in a community is based largely on the makeup of the community thus, I do not know or subscribe to the notion of a set number of officers per 1,000 residents, and believe that the per capita approach fails to account for environmental differences among jurisdictions, as outlined by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP),” Kimble said.
