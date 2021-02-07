In the context of recently approved funding for a renovation of a community center to accommodate senior citizens on Killeen’s north side, the issue of funding for youth programs has received renewed attention.
On Jan. 26 the Killeen City Council voted, at a cost not to exceed $543,825, to approve a professional services agreement with Randall Scott Architects, Inc., for the renovation of the Rosa Hereford Community Center, adding a senior center. This would be to replace the now-defunct Bob Gilmore Senior Center, located nearby.
The vote was 5-1, with Councilmember Mellisa Brown casting the sole vote against the agreement.
Prior to the vote at the Jan. 26 meeting, and in fact after it at the council’s workshop this past Tuesday, concerns about sufficient funding for youth programs were raised, as well as concerns about combining a renovated senior facility with one which also has programs for youth.
“I requested the item to be put on the agenda for discussion because I believe our youth plays a vital role in our community and finding resources to meet their needs is extremely important me,” Councilmember Debbie Nash-King said by email on Thursday. “However, the council has not been briefed on the number and type of programs the city currently offers young people. After I receive the update from parks and recreation, I will evaluate the material and make recommendations if needed.”
Although he said he supports the senior center project, Councilmember Ken Wilkerson addressed the need for activities for Killeen’s youth as well.
“I know that kids don’t vote, but I do think that they should have just as much of the energy, resources and time committed towards having a place for them to go as well,” Wilkerson said at the Jan. 26 meeting.
In addition to speaking at that meeting, Killeen resident Anthony “K-Bone” Kendrick, himself a senior citizen, spoke on the need for youth programs at Tuesday’s workshop.
On Jan. 26, he told the council he believes what the community center should do for seniors and what it will do for youth should both be “clear cut.”
“We’re talking about spending the money, but what are we spending the money on?” Kendrick said at the Jan. 26 meeting.
Kendrick said computers play a central role in youth programs, as they teach kids finance and other important life skills.
“We can focus on both at the same time — so why can’t we have two centers?” Kendrick asked.
On Jan. 23, on his Facebook page, Kendrick wrote about the need for youth programs, and called for people to attend the Jan. 26 meeting in support of the issue.
“Many of us marched for Black Lives Matter.......it time for us to show up in mass to city hall and be the voice for our inner city kids of all shades and color,” Kendrick said in the Facebook post. “Our city is continually growing instead of more parks and community center. The city has taken away the community center from our youth and turned it into a Senior Center. Enough is enough who will stand with me ... at city hall to advocate for the youth.”
Kendrick expressed his disappointment with how some of his fellow seniors have responded to the issue.
“I can’t believe how selfish the senior citizens are being about this but I’ve spoken to several of them and they are under the impression that because they have lived a long life and ‘paid their dues’ (their words not mine) that they should get the lions share of the millions of dollars we dedicate to Recreation Services,” he said on Facebook. “By the end of 2022 we will have two senior centers with free or reduced pricing and NOT ONE youth center, after school program, or subsidy for 501c3 youth sports programs or facility that serves our families and kids.”
Kendrick is incorrect about that. There are youth centers, after-school programs and sports programs for youth in Killeen.
Crime was another point for Kendrick.
“Our youth need more support and healthy outlets now more than ever with the gang activity and crime on the rise,” Kendrick said. “It’s now or never.”
Attempts to contact both Kendrick and Wilkerson for additional comment for this story were not returned as of press time.
A request for an interview with Recreation Services Director Joe Brown was declined by the city.
“The topic of youth activities is now on council’s agenda for a presentation and discussion, so we won’t be discussing it with media prior to presenting it to council,” City Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Wednesday.
Q&A: Youth sports in Killeen
The following guidelines for city of Killeen youth sports programs was provided by City Spokesperson Hilary Shine
How many coaches does the Killeen Parks and Recreation Department need?
Parks and Recreation can never have too many coaches. We recruit year round for parent or community volunteers to either Head Coach, Assistant Coach, or be the Team Parent. The exact number of coaches needed per team is different for each sport. Youth leagues such as baseball, softball, and T-ball need a minimum of three coaches per team, with (age 8 and under) Coach Pitch and T-Ball needing four coaches per team. Youth leagues like volleyball and basketball generally need two coaches per team.
How can coaches apply?
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the City of Killeen Website at https://www.killeentexas.gov/177/Recreation-Services and fill out the volunteer team member packet. Once a packet is complete, they can e-mail their packet to kpr-athletics@killeentexas.gov . In the e-mail with the attached volunteer packet, we ask that potential coaches include the age division they are interested in coaching and a good contact number. If they have a child playing in the league, we ask for the child’s name. If they would rather complete a paper copy of the application, they can visit the Family Recreation Center and the front desk staff would be more than happy to assist them.
How can parents sign their kids up?
https://www.killeentexas.gov/177/Recreation-Services click the Register Online button. Or in person at the Family Rec Center.
Are there any requirements for coaches?
To work to ensure the safety of the players in our league, a background check is included and required in the volunteer team member packet. Once a coach is approved through the background check process, they will receive an e-mail from the Athletics Division informing them of their approval. As the league gets closer, the coach will be registered with the National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS) to complete sports specific training. The training is approximately one and half hours of online instruction, and the Athletics Division covers the cost of each coach’s training to better equip each individual.
(2) comments
When I first came to Killeen I had kids tell me that there was just nothing to do in Killeen. At that time there was a fun park, including go kart rides, miniature golf, boat rides, batting cages, and a game room. There were three theaters, a city run athletic program, city programs for kids, as well as parks, swimming pools, and two lakes close by.The kids also had school activities they could take part in. ... But, to some kids, they had "nothing to do." ..Killeen had much, much more to do for the youth then the city that I had moved from had. Much more. Killeen still does.
If you want to change the behaviors of the kids in Killeen, change the cultures of their parents and what is important to them. Then, and only then, will the behaviors of the youth change.
Wow. Y’all wrote a whole article meant to be about youth activities and didn’t even mention the youth advisory commission. Just focused at the end on sports and coaches.
