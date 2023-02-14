A justice of the peace in Killeen is saying he expects a busy day of weddings today.
“Me prepared for Valentine’s Day tomorrow at the courthouse,” according to a post by Killeen Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson on his Facebook page late Monday.
Along with the post, Johnson included a photo of a couple kissing in his courtroom, 301 Priest Drive in Killeen.
In a follow-up statement, Johnson clarified people can come in and get married in his courtroom on Tuesday, which is Valentine’s Day.
“Many have asked. As long as you’re in the courthouse doors by 5 pm (1700) and have the proper credentials, you’ll be married,” according to Johnson.
