Superintendent Willie Grove, an 87-year-old pastor of Garden of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ in Harker Heights, is months away from 30 years in ministry in the local area — making him the longest-serving pastor among COGIC churches in the county.
His wife, Florence Grove — an evangelist at the church — said Thursday that she would classify her and her husband’s journey in ministry as one that has been “all about faith.”
“He’s seen quite a bit; it’s been ups and downs, ins and outs,” she said. “But the main thing is, speaking for my husband, he has lots of faith.”
His wife said he teaches faith to the congregants of the church. She said faith is the only thing that has gotten them through the pandemic and all the current events.
“You don’t need a whole lot, but just use what you got,” Florence Grove said.
Mrs. Grove, who is from Bardstown, Kentucky, also said they are thankful that throughout their time in Harker Heights, God has allowed them to help others.
“We have been blessed to be a blessing,” she said.
Florence Grove said that she and her husband have been able to open up their home to family members and other members of the community to stay for periods of time when it was needed.
“Whoever needed somewhere to stay — even overnight or two or three weeks or whatever — we were always there for them,” Florence Grove said.
Willie Grove, who hails from Claysburg, Pennsylvania, was drafted into the Army during the Korean War after being scouted by Major League Baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates.
During his 22 years in the Army, Grove served in Korea, Vietnam and three tours in Germany.
The Groves have been married for 67 years, having met when he was doing Basic Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
The Groves have one daughter, four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Grove’s ministry journey began when he was in the Army and stationed in Germany. He began as a fellowship leader.
Nearly 15 years after retiring to the area, Florence Grove said her husband got the call to become a pastor.
“At the time, we were going to another church — in 1991 — and then the Lord called him to be a pastor, so he sent him to the Garden of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ,” she said.
The church is a building that Florence Grove said was once the first post office building in Harker Heights, and her husband has put a lot of work into it.
“We did some major renovations and major things for the building,” she said. “... He had to put his own money into it to make the building to be able to do what the Lord had said for him to do.”
Black History Month
Florence Grove said Black History Month is something to be grateful and thankful for.
“Once Black History (Month) is over on Sunday, we’re still going to be Black,” she said. “We’re still going to be Black, and we’re yet going to thank God for being Black or being what we are.”
Florence Grove said she acknowledges that there are a lot of things happening in the world, such as Black people getting killed by police officers and there being a lot of riots; it has nothing to do with being Black.
“As far as what Black History (Month) means to me, that’s all it means to me — that you’re Black and that so many things have happened,” she said.
